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Raja Shivaji Movie Star Cast Fees: Riteish Deshmukh to Sanjay Dutt; Check Salary Here
The trailer for Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming directorial, 'Raja Shivaji', just dropped. It's a massive multi-starrer with some big names. Let's find out who got paid what for this film, which is being made on a budget of nearly ₹100 crore
Riteish Deshmukh's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Riteish Deshmukh is playing the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Raja Shivaji'. According to reports, he has charged around ₹15-18 crore for the film.
Sanjay Dutt's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Afzal Khan, in the movie. As per reports, he received a payment of about ₹8-10 crore for this role.
Abhishek Bachchan's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Abhishek Bachchan is playing the role of Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's elder brother. His fee for this role is reportedly around ₹6-8 crore.
Mahesh Manjrekar's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar will appear in the role of Lakhuji Jadhav in 'Raja Shivaji'. He reportedly got paid about ₹2-3 crore for the film.
Fardeen Khan's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Fardeen Khan is playing the character of Shah Jahan in 'Raja Shivaji'. It is said that his fee for this film is approximately ₹2-3 crore.
Genelia Deshmukh's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Genelia Deshmukh is in the role of Sai Bai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife. Reports suggest her fee is around ₹1-2 crore. She is also one of the producers of the film.
Amol Gupte's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Amol Gupte will be seen playing the role of Mohammed Adil Shah in 'Raja Shivaji'. According to reports, his fee for the film is around ₹1-2 crore.
Bhagyashree's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Bhagyashree is playing Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Riteish Deshmukh) and Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan). As per reports, her fee for the film is ₹1-2 crore.
Vidya Balan's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Vidya Balan will appear as Tajul Mukkhidarat Haji Badi Sahiba, the mother of Mohammed Adil Shah (Sanjay Dutt). Her fee is reportedly around ₹1.5 crore.
Jitendra Joshi's fee for 'Raja Shivaji'
Jitendra Joshi will be seen in the role of Tanaji in 'Raja Shivaji'. He is allegedly charging between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore for this film.
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Note: Reports suggest that the fees for the rest of the supporting cast range from ₹20 lakh to ₹80 lakh. However, none of these figures have been officially confirmed.
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