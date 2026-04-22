Jitendra Joshi will be seen in the role of Tanaji in 'Raja Shivaji'. He is allegedly charging between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore for this film.

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Note: Reports suggest that the fees for the rest of the supporting cast range from ₹20 lakh to ₹80 lakh. However, none of these figures have been officially confirmed.