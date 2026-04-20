The much-awaited trailer of Raja Shivaji is finally out, and it has already started creating strong buzz among audiences. Showcasing powerful visuals, grand sets, and intense battle sequences, the trailer promises a larger-than-life portrayal of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fans are praising the gripping storytelling, royal look, and high production value, which clearly aim to bring history alive on the big screen with full cinematic scale and emotion.

The trailer showcases a star-studded cast and promises a large-scale historical spectacle filled with emotion, action, and royal grandeur.