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Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Stuns As Shivaji Maharaj, Big Star Cast Revealed
The Raja Shivaji trailer is out, with Riteish Deshmukh impressing as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The glimpse also reveals a powerful, star-studded cast and a grand historical cinematic experience.
Raja Shivaji
The much-awaited trailer of Raja Shivaji is finally out, and it has already started creating strong buzz among audiences. Showcasing powerful visuals, grand sets, and intense battle sequences, the trailer promises a larger-than-life portrayal of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fans are praising the gripping storytelling, royal look, and high production value, which clearly aim to bring history alive on the big screen with full cinematic scale and emotion.
The trailer showcases a star-studded cast and promises a large-scale historical spectacle filled with emotion, action, and royal grandeur.
1. Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh plays the lead role in the film, portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The trailer gives him strong screen presence, highlighting his powerful transformation and the film’s grand historical scale.
2. Sanjay Dutt
3. Abhishek Bachchan
4. Genelia D'Souza
5. Bhagyashree Patwardhan
These 8 stars were also seen in the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer
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