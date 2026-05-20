The film has also performed steadily in overseas markets. On Day 19, it earned another Rs 0.10 crore internationally, pushing the overseas total to Rs 4.10 crore.

Including domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 107 crore. Industry watchers believe the film could soon create history by becoming the highest-earning Marathi film of all time if the current pace continues through the coming weeks.

The film had a remarkable first week with Rs 52.65 crore, followed by Rs 24.30 crore in the second week, proving that audience interest has remained strong beyond the opening phase.