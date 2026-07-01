The 13th Katha Session explored German folklore and its cultural connections with India. Speakers discussed the enduring appeal of myths, fairy tales like those from the Grimm Brothers, and the symbolic importance of the forest in German tradition.

The 13th edition of the Katha Session, dedicated to German folklore, explored the enduring appeal of myths, fairy tales and living traditions, with speakers highlighting the cultural connections between India and Germany through ancient storytelling.

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The Forest: A Symbol of German Folklore

Speaking at the event, Judith Weinberger-Singh, Resident Representative to India for the Hanns Seidel Foundation, reflected on what German folklore represents to her, describing the forest as its defining symbol. "I also ask myself this question like what it is actually that comes to mind when thinking of German folklore, fairytales and living traditions connected to that... For me, in one word, it is forest," she said.

Weinberger-Singh recalled growing up with the fairy tales of the Grimm Brothers and stories narrated by her grandparents, saying these traditions shaped her understanding of folklore. "I have grown up with fairytales of the Grimm brothers, local tales and stories narrated by my grandparents... I would like to take you on a journey that starts in the mystical, dark and cold Bavarian forest where I am from... It also holds rich traditions that have inspired a lot of tales," she added.

Folklore as a Bridge Between Civilizations

Addressing the gathering, India Foundation President Ram Madhav said the previous editions of the Katha Sessions had demonstrated how folklore reveals common threads across civilizations despite geographical distances. "In the last 12 editions of it, many people who attended these sessions came to realise that there are many similarities between people at the level of mythology and folklore," he said.

He noted that ancient stories transcend borders and reflect shared human experiences. "The very human thought of how it transcended boundaries can be really understood from this experience of listening to the stories of the ancients," he said.

Introducing the theme of the session, Madhav said Germany possesses a rich tradition of myths and folklore that has influenced storytelling around the world. "We have our German friend to talk about the folklore of the Germans, as we know Germans are one of the ancient European races... They produce some popular myths and stories also, which are very well known all over the world, but probably people think they are American," he said.

The Katha Session brought together participants to explore German folklore, highlighting the role of fairy tales, and mythology in preserving cultural heritage while underscoring the shared narrative traditions that connect societies across continents. (ANI)