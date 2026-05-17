Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ is showing impressive consistency at the box office even after completing over two weeks in theatres. According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 2.70 crore on day 16 through 2,172 shows across India.

The Marathi version remained the major contributor with Rs 2.30 crore, while the Hindi dubbed edition added Rs 0.40 crore. With this, the movie’s total India gross collection has climbed to Rs 96 crore, while the India net total now stands at Rs 81.10 crore.

The film had wrapped up its opening week with Rs 52.65 crore and added another Rs 24.30 crore during its second week, reflecting strong audience support.