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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 14: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears 100 Crore Milestone
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 14: Raja Shivaji continues its impressive box office run, has become the second highest-grossing Marathi film ever. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer is now inching closer to the prestigious Rs 100 crore milestone
Raja Shivaji Ends Week 2 on a Strong Note
After completing two successful weeks in theatres, Raja Shivaji added an estimated Rs 1.90 crore net on Day 14. Although the film slightly missed early trade expectations of crossing Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday, it still managed to post a solid second-week total of around Rs 24 crore.
The historical drama witnessed a natural dip from its explosive opening week, but audience interest has remained steady across Maharashtra and several other regions.
Film Crosses Major Milestone at the Marathi Box Office
The Riteish Deshmukh directorial collected approximately Rs 52.65 crore during its first week and has now taken its India net total to an estimated Rs 76.95 crore. Worldwide gross collections currently stand at nearly Rs 90.10 crore.
With these numbers, Raja Shivaji has officially overtaken Baipan Bhari Deva to become the second highest-earning Marathi film of all time. The female-led blockbuster had previously held the spot with an estimated worldwide collection of Rs 90.50 crore.
Raja Shivaji Now Targets the Rs 100 Crore Club
The film is now racing towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, a feat achieved only once before in Marathi cinema by Sairat.
If the current momentum continues, Raja Shivaji could soon become the second Marathi film in history to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film has connected strongly with audiences through its grand storytelling, action sequences, and emotional portrayal of the Maratha warrior king.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film HIT or Miss? Read Here
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