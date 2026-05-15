After completing two successful weeks in theatres, Raja Shivaji added an estimated Rs 1.90 crore net on Day 14. Although the film slightly missed early trade expectations of crossing Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday, it still managed to post a solid second-week total of around Rs 24 crore.

The historical drama witnessed a natural dip from its explosive opening week, but audience interest has remained steady across Maharashtra and several other regions.