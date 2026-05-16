Makers of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' have issued a notice clarifying it's an original story. The film, directed by David Dhawan and also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is set to release on June 5.

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is gearing up for a theatrical release next month. Ahead of it, the makers have issued a public notice, addressing ongoing speculations on its originality. Tips Industries, in a statement, clarified that 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' bears no resemblance to any other film and that it contains an original story and screenplay.

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Makers Issue Statement on Originality

"It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film. We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience," the statement read.

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About The Film

Varun Dhawan is set to reunite with his father, David Dhawan, for the movie 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theatres on June 5. (ANI)