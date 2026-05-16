Actress Malavika Mohanan took to X to address facing "distasteful" questions about actor-politician Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at a Chennai event. She urged the media for respect, calling Vijay a friend she has known for seven years.

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently attended an event in Chennai, where she faced a series of uncomfortable questions from the media about actor-politician Vijay, Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister, and Trisha Krishnan. A video from the event surfaced online in which Malavika could be seen calmly handling the media's queries.

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Malavika Mohanan Urges Media for Respect

On Saturday, Malavika Mohanan addressed the incident on her X account, urging the media to maintain respect in future interactions. "I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational," she wrote. "Thalapathy Vijay is someone I've known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I'm grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible. I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you," she added.

The controversy began after Malavika was asked whether she had any idea how to travel with Vijay since actor Trisha Krishnan had reportedly been accompanying him to several places recently.

Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM

C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on May 10, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."