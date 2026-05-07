‘Raja Shivaji’ opened strongly at the box office and has managed to hold its ground well during the weekdays. The film collected Rs 11.35 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3. Its first weekend total stood at an impressive Rs 33.9 crore.

On Day 6, the Marathi version added Rs 3 crore from 1949 shows, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore from 3670 shows across theatres. The combined Day 6 collection reached Rs 4.25 crore, taking the total India net collection to Rs 48.65 crore. The film’s overall gross earnings have now touched Rs 57.70 crore.