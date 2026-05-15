Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of social media after fresh dating rumours linked her with Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. The buzz started after Shehnaaz was seen enjoying an IPL 2026 match and cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the stands. Clips from the stadium quickly went viral online, leading fans to speculate about a possible connection between the actress and the young cricketer. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours publicly.