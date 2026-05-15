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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Update: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Split Release on Netflix & JioHotstar; Details Inside
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is finally heading to OTT with a surprising split release strategy. While Netflix will stream the film internationally, Indian viewers can watch the action drama exclusively on JioHotstar with an extended version.
Different Platforms For India And Overseas
Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited action film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is finally arriving on OTT after weeks of rumours about its digital release. The makers have now confirmed a unique streaming plan where international audiences will watch the film on Netflix, while viewers in India will get exclusive access through JioHotstar. This unexpected split release has created huge buzz among fans online.
Netflix To Stream Extended Version
The overseas Netflix release will reportedly carry a special title, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen). Reports suggest this version will feature uncensored scenes, stronger action sequences, and additional footage that was removed from the theatrical cut. The OTT version is said to have a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it slightly longer than the cinema release.
JioHotstar Secures India Rights
For Indian audiences, JioHotstar has bagged the exclusive streaming rights in a deal reportedly worth around Rs 150 crore. The platform is also expected to stream the extended version of the film for subscribers in India. Fans were initially confused because the first Dhurandhar film had premiered on Netflix, leading many to believe the sequel would follow the same route.
OTT Extended Cuts Becoming Popular
The release strategy of Dhurandhar 2 highlights a growing trend in Indian cinema where filmmakers release longer and uncensored versions on OTT platforms after theatrical runs. With its nearly four-hour runtime and separate branding for global audiences, the film is already being seen as one of the biggest examples of this changing digital release model.
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