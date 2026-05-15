Spread across 5,500 square feet in Mumbai, the couple’s lavish residence is designed to feel calm, open, and welcoming. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to pour into every room while offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. The interiors lean towards a minimalist aesthetic with clean lines, neutral shades, and carefully selected décor pieces that create a soothing atmosphere.

What truly makes the home stand out is its priceless collection of paintings by legendary artist M. F. Husain. The artworks hold emotional value for Madhuri, who shared a special bond with the celebrated painter for years. Some of the rare paintings displayed inside the apartment include Dancing Women and Ganapati, both created in 1995.