After an impressive opening weekend, Raja Shivaji continued to perform steadily during the weekdays. On Day 7, the film reportedly earned Rs 4 crore across India from more than 6,000 shows.

The Marathi version once again led the collections with Rs 2.75 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 52.65 crore, while the gross domestic earnings stand at Rs 62.42 crore.

The movie had collected Rs 33.9 crore during its opening weekend itself, setting the tone for a successful theatrical run.

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