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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Riteish Deshmukh’s Passion Project Maintains Momentum; Check
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Raja Shivaji continues its impressive theatrical run as audiences embrace Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historical drama has now crossed Rs 52 crore in India net collections
‘Raja Shivaji’ Completes Strong First Week at the Box Office
After an impressive opening weekend, Raja Shivaji continued to perform steadily during the weekdays. On Day 7, the film reportedly earned Rs 4 crore across India from more than 6,000 shows.
The Marathi version once again led the collections with Rs 2.75 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 52.65 crore, while the gross domestic earnings stand at Rs 62.42 crore.
The movie had collected Rs 33.9 crore during its opening weekend itself, setting the tone for a successful theatrical run.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Sees Massive Box Office Success
Audience Praise Changes Early Doubts Around Riteish Deshmukh
Before release, many moviegoers were unsure whether Riteish Deshmukh would be able to convincingly portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen. However, the actor-director has surprised critics and audiences alike with his performance.
The film is being seen as one of Riteish’s most ambitious projects, as he has not only acted in the lead role but also written and directed the movie. Viewers have especially appreciated the emotional depth, large-scale battle sequences, and the respectful portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj’s journey.
The Marathi audience, in particular, has shown strong support for the film, which is reflected in its box office numbers.
Star-Studded Cast and Grand Musical Appeal Add to Buzz
Apart from Riteish, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sachin Khedekar among others.
One of the major highlights of the film is the cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala, which has generated excitement among fans. The anthem track ‘Chhatrapati’ has also gained popularity due to special appearances by several celebrities and public figures.
The music of the film has been composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, whose background score and songs have added emotional weight to the historical drama.
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