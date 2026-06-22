Singer Daler Mehndi opens up about his acting experience in 'Welcome to the Jungle'. He admits being nervous but says co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were cool and supportive, treating him like a friend and making him comfortable on set.

Renowned singer Daler Mehndi has opened up about his experience working in the upcoming multi-starrer comedy film 'Welcome to the Jungle', saying he felt welcomed and supported by the entire cast, including Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever and Raveena Tandon.

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'Was very nervous to act'

Speaking with ANI, Daler Mehndi admitted that he was initially nervous. "I am a big fan of Akshay Kumar. I watch all of his films and enjoy his work a lot. Sab dost hai lekin jab acting ka time aaya to bahut ghabrahat ho rahi thi...," said Daler Mehndi.

The veteran singer, however, said his apprehensions quickly disappeared because of the warm and friendly atmosphere on set. "Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were very cool. They never showed any star attitude or heroism. They treated me like a friend and made me feel comfortable from day one," he added.

Support from director and co-stars

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others.

Mehndi credited director Ahmed Khan and the entire team for helping him settle into his role. "I had done a lot of shows and performances, " he said, "Mujhe pehle ghabrahat thi ki maine pehle kabhi acting ki nahi hai..But Ahmed Bhai and the whole team supported me a lot.... Everyone treated me like a brother," he said.

The veteran singer also shared a fond memory of working with Johnny Lever, praising the actor-comedian for his kindness and care on set. "Johnny Lever took great care of me. He would always check if I was comfortable and take care of me like a brother. I had a wonderful time with him and the entire cast," Daler recalled.

Speaking about actress Raveena Tandon, with whom he has worked previously, Daler said working together in a film was a new and enjoyable experience. "We have done many shows together in India and abroad.... Raveena is a very good person, and it was great sharing the screen with her," he said.

'Fortunate to be a part of it'

The singer, who is known for his popular songs such as 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra..', among others, also expressed gratitude for being a part of the comedy entertainer, saying he could not refuse when Ahmed Khan approached him for the project. "I have a lot of love and respect for Ahmed Bhai. When he offered me the film, I couldn't say no. It is such a big project, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it," he said.

The singer noted that he remains focused on music and live performances but 'Welcome To The Jungle' holds a special place in his career. "This is the biggest film. I am very happy and excited for audiences to watch it," he said.

About 'Welcome To The Jungle'

'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. (ANI)