    Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt love story: Here's what filmmaker's wife told actress at Rishi Kapoor’s wedding

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

    The renowned cinematic couple of Nargis and Raj Kapoor transcended the screen. They went on to collaborate on a number more films.

    The on-screen chemistry between Raj Kapoor and Nargis was palpable. The two allegedly got close in real life and are considered one of Hindi cinema's most legendary couples. Awara, Shree 420, Barsaat, and a few other films featured the two, Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

    Nargis married actor Sunil Dutt after he protected her on the set of Mother India. In 1958, they tied the knot. Sunil was cared for by Nargis for two weeks, and he was taken care of in every way.
     

    In his memoirs Khullam Khulla, Raj Kapoor's son, late actor Rishi Kapoor, wrote that the friendship between the two families was mended in later years when Nargis and her husband Sunil Dutt attended his wedding. On the occasion, he also revealed that his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, spoke to Nargis.
     

    “My father did everything with great pomp and show and that included our wedding ceremonies. He flew in the maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from Pakistan for my sangeet. It was a typical Raj Kapoor event that started at 11.30 p.m. and continued till 6 a.m,” Rishi writes. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's marriage: Vijay, Ajith and more to attend the grand wedding

    “J.P. Chowksey later told me that something unexpected had happened on my wedding day too. Nargis-ji had not set foot in RK Studios after she completed Jagte Raho in 1956. However, that day, she came with Sunil Dutt to attend the ceremony. She was apparently very nervous about attending a Kapoor event after twenty-four years. My mother, sensing her hesitation, reportedly took her aside and said, ‘My husband is a handsome man. He is also a romantic. I can understand the attraction. I know what you are thinking, but please don’t beat yourself up over the past. You have come to my home on a happy occasion and we are here today as friends,’” Rishi wrote. Also Read: KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

