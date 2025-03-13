Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh mosques covered in tarpaulin ahead of Holi celebrations

Read Full Article

Aligarh: Ahead of the Holi festival, mosques in Aligarh were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations. Authorities have taken this step to ensure that colors or any festival-related activities do not affect religious places.

Similar measures have been implemented in previous years to uphold peace in the region. Police and local officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure a smooth and peaceful Holi.

Earlier on Wednesday, mosques in Shahjahanpur were also covered with tarpaulins ahead of the 'Laat Saheb' Holi celebration on March 14.

Shahjahanpur has a unique way of celebrating holi where a long procession called 'Laat Sahab' takes place.

In this event, a person is chosen as 'Laat Sahab' and placed on a buffalo cart while people throw colors, shoes, and slippers at him, a 300-year-old tradition.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told ANI, "We started the peace committee meeting a month ago and demanded the required number of security forces. In total, around 3,500 security forces will be deployed. All mosques on both sides of Laat Sahib have been covered. We are keeping an eye on them through drones and CCTVs. All preparations have been made."

Meanwhile, as Holi celebrations begin in the country, a sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with the unique idea of the 'Golden Gujiya.'

Amid the skyrocketing sweet prices during this festive season, this shop has come up with an exclusive sweet, priced at Rs 50,000 per kilogram, while it costs Rs 1300 per piece. The price of the sweet has left people in awe.

Speaking to ANI, the shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi, explained the reasons behind the price. He stated that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and special dry fruit filling which makes it special.

A sweet shop in Lucknow made a world record and entered its name in the India Book of Records by preparing India's largest Gujiya of 25 inches, weighing 6 kilograms.

The Executor, India Book of Record Pramil Dwivedi, stated that this gujiya had broken all the records.

"This gujiya breaks all the records. When the owner claimed so, we searched and found that such gujiya was never prepared earlier." Dwivedi told ANI.

The preparations for Holi are in full swing all over the country, with people starting to prepare for Holika Dahan today. With just a day left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris.

Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up on their festive essentials.

