Why Aishwarya Rai is world's most beautiful woman? Read THIS

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. A facial analysis app explained in detail how her feminine faces make her stand out.
In a video recently posted by Qoves Studio, the specialty of Aishwarya's face has been analyzed. Its details have been shared online.
Aishwarya's facial beauty is just like books. The study describes her 'arched eyebrows', 'low hairline', 'gorgeous lips and big eyes'.
Aishwarya has a 'straight, flat forehead' in the side profile, the face cut makes her the most beautiful woman in the world.
The face is considered the basis of women's beauty, according to the analysis, Aishwarya's face is one of the most 'feminine faces', which is why she is considered so beautiful.
Aishwarya started her acting career with Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She also worked in her first Bollywood film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which was released in the same year.
Films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Jodha Akbar gave Aishwarya recognition in Bollywood. She is the global ambassador of L'Oreal in the Cannes every year.
