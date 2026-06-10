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Rain Outside? Watch These 5 Bollywood Films With Your Partner; Check Full List Here
Raining Outside? We have curated a list of 5 classic Bollywood Movies you can watch and enjoy the rain outside with your partner. From iconic rain songs to love stories that bloom amidst showers, these movies are perfect for a cozy watch
Monsoon Movies
Monsoon and Bollywood have always shared a special connection. As raindrops create the perfect romantic atmosphere, there's no better way to spend quality time with your partner than watching movies that celebrate love, emotions, and the magic of the rainy season. From rain-soaked romances to heartwarming stories set against monsoon backdrops, these five Bollywood films promise the perfect cozy escape for a rainy day indoors.
Aashiqui 2
Few Bollywood films capture the mood of rain and romance as beautifully as Aashiqui 2. The film's soulful soundtrack, emotional love story, and several memorable rainy sequences make it a monsoon favorite.
Why watch: Intense romance, heart-touching music, and rainy-day vibes.
Guru
Featuring one of Bollywood's most iconic rain songs, the film combines romance, drama, and unforgettable monsoon imagery. The song "Barso Re" alone makes it a must-watch during the rainy season.
Why watch: Stunning rain sequences, powerful performances, and memorable music.
Barfi!
The film's picturesque settings, charming romance, and rain-kissed visuals make it a wonderful monsoon watch. Its warmth and innocence pair perfectly with a lazy rainy afternoon.
Why watch: Feel-good storytelling and beautiful cinematography.
Life in a... Metro
This ensemble drama perfectly captures the mood of Mumbai during the rains. The city, its people, and the monsoon become central to the storytelling, making it an ideal watch when it's pouring outside.
Why watch: Mature relationships, relatable characters, and rainy city charm.
Wake Up Sid
Set against Mumbai's famous monsoon, this coming-of-age romance features some of the most beautiful rain-soaked moments in Bollywood. The chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma feels especially magical during the rainy scenes.
Why watch: Cozy Mumbai monsoon aesthetics and a feel-good romance.
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