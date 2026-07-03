ITC Hotels, with Prabha Khaitan Foundation, hosted Grammy-winning maestro Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. The event, part of the WelcomArt initiative, celebrated Indian classical music and the artist's unique Mohan Veena.

ITC Hotels, in collaboration with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, recently hosted an exclusive evening of Indian classical music featuring Grammy Award-winning maestro Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt at ITC Maurya in the national capital under its signature cultural initiative, WelcomArt. The intimate musical showcase brought together patrons of art, culture, media and hospitality for an evening of exceptional musicianship and engaging exchange, as per the press release.

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Celebrating India's Cultural Landscape

WelcomArt is ITC Hotels' signature cultural initiative dedicated to showcasing India's artistic traditions. Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said in a statemet, "Indian classical music carries within it, centuries of tradition, creativity and cultural expression. Through WelcomArt, we seek to create meaningful platforms that bring audiences closer to India's artforms while celebrating the contributions of maestros who continue to inspire and enrich the cultural landscape. It was a privilege to witness the magic of Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and the brilliance with which his art mesmerised guests."

The Artistry of Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Internationally acclaimed as the creator of the Mohan Veena, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt has made a remarkable contribution to the global appreciation of Indian classical music. His pioneering adaptation of the Western archtop guitar into the Mohan Veena created a distinctive musical expression that bridges the traditions of Hindustani classical music with influences from around the world. His artistry has earned international recognition, including a Grammy Award, and continues to inspire audiences across generations and geographies.

An Evening of Masterful Musicianship

Amaan R Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) and General Manager, ITC Maurya, said, "The captivating performance by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya, New Delhi, created an atmosphere of reflection and appreciation, drawing guests into an evening shaped by masterful musicianship and meaningful dialogue. Bringing together a legendary maestro, discerning audiences and a shared love for the arts, the gathering reflected WelcomArt's vision of creating meaningful encounters that inspire conversation, connection and a deeper engagement with India's cultural landscape."

Through thoughtfully curated experiences spanning music, visual arts, literature and traditional crafts, WelcomArt creates opportunities for acclaimed artists to connect with audiences while offering guests meaningful encounters, as per the press release. (ANI)