Sanjay Leela Bhansali once revealed that Alia Bhatt cried, broke down, and locked herself in the room after learning that Inshallah, starring Salman Khan, had been shelved. Keep scrolling to know more.

Alia Bhatt's film Alpha, also starring Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, releases today. The YRF spy-drama made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore is reportedly one of the biggest additions to the YRF spy franchise. Needless to say, the trailer of the film revealed just the right elements that will keep audiences hooked.

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When we think of Alia, we are reminded of her iconic role as Gangubai Kathiawadi. But there's a story behind her bagging the film. Don't believe us? We will tell you. Once in an interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had revealed that the actress cried and broke down when he told her that Inshallah with Salman Khan got shelved.

SLB On How Alia Reacted After Inshallah Got Shelved

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali once opened up about the emotional toll it took on Alia. He said, "I was doing Inshallah with her, and suddenly the project got shelved. She broke down, she cracked up, she cried, raved, ranted, locked herself in a room. Then, I called her up after one week and said, ‘You’re playing Gangubai’. She said, ‘I was going to play a character in Los Angeles and now I’ve come to Kamathipura, how will I do it? I don’t know this character’.”

DYK Alia Was Nervous To Play Gangubai

SLB also revealed that she was nervous to play Gangubai, he told her, "I will tap into that strong woman in you, because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how convinced you are of certain things, because of your personality. That is my job as a director. How do you tap into an actor, and then they say, ‘I didn’t know I could play a brothel madame, I didn’t know I had a lower pitch, I didn’t know I could stand and do this, I started enjoying it’. She just flew into the role. Even today, sometimes, she talks like Gangubai."