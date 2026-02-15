- Home
Maha Shivratri 2025: The excitement of Mahashivratri is seen all over the country. Everyone seems immersed in devotion to Bholenath. Lord Shankar is being worshiped in temples and homes. Several films have been made about Lord Shankar
Films based on Bholenath
Some films in Bollywood have shown the influence of Lord Shiva. These include Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Let's look at their box office collections.
Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2
In OMG 2, Akshay Kumar played Bholenath. The film did great, earning ₹221.08 crore. It was released in 2023.
Prabhas's film Baahubali
The 2015 film Baahubali showed Lord Shankar's power, with Prabhas lifting a Shivling. A blockbuster, it earned ₹650 crore. It starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati.
Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2022 film Brahmastra was based on Lord Shiva. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film was a box office hit, collecting ₹431 crore.
Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan's 2018 film Kedarnath starred Sushant Singh Rajput. It celebrated Bholenath's glory and was a hit, earning ₹102.77 crore.
Ajay Devgn's film Shivaay
Ajay Devgn's 2016 film Shivaay, with Sayyeshaa Saigal, showed Lord Shiva's influence and earned ₹148.91 crore.
