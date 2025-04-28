- Home
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is set to release on May 1st. The censor board's actions, runtime, and certificate details have been revealed.
Raid 2 was granted its censor certificate by the CBFC a month ahead of release, on March 28, 2025, allowing ample time for final edits and promotional planning.
Raid 2 underwent no scene deletions by the CBFC; however, certain dialogues were modified to meet certification standards while retaining the film’s core narrative and dramatic impact.
In Raid 2, the CBFC altered two dialogues: the term "Railway Minister" was replaced with "Senior Minister," and an 8-second dialogue was removed entirely to align the film with certification guidelines and avoid political sensitivity.
Raid 2 earned a UA7+ rating from the CBFC, becoming the first Hindi film to receive this newly introduced classification, which indicates the film is suitable for viewers aged seven and above with parental guidance advised.
Raid 2 has a total runtime of 150.53 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds, offering a full-length cinematic experience for audiences.
Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.