Following Sunny Deol's Jat and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, the film audiences eagerly await is Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. Fans are excitedly anticipating the film's release. Meanwhile, exciting news has emerged. Reports indicate that booking for Ajay's film Raid 2 has begun, starting on Sunday. The number of tickets sold on Sunday has also been revealed.

Raid 2 Tickets Sold So Far

According to reports, booking for Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has started. News suggests that 2000 tickets have been sold so far. Although the initial booking figures appear slow, there is an expectation of increased sales. The film's trailer was recently released and received positive feedback on social media.

Ajay Devgn's Sequel Arrives After 7 Years

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 film, Raid. The sequel arrives after almost 7 years. In Raid 2, Ajay will once again be seen conducting a raid. His character's name is Amay Patnaik. However, there will be some changes in the film's star cast this time. This time, Vaani Kapoor is the lead actress alongside Ajay. Ileana D'Cruz was the lead actress in Raid. Ritesh Deshmukh plays the villain in this installment. This Rajkumar Gupta film releases in theaters on May 1st.

Ajay Devgn Raid 2 Day 1 Collection Prediction

Ajay Devgn has high hopes for Raid 2. The film's trailer has been well-received by the audience. Based on the booking, the film is expected to earn between 5-10 crores at the box office on its first day. However, several other films, including Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnee, along with some South Indian and Hollywood films, are also releasing on May 1st. Reports suggest a clash of approximately 7 films at the box office on May 1st.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Films

Regarding Ajay Devgn's upcoming films, he will be seen in sequels to several of his movies. The first sequel, Raid 2, releases on May 1st. He has also started shooting for Son of Sardar 2. This time, Mrunal Thakur will star alongside him, replacing Sonakshi Sinha from the first film. He will also be seen in films like Drishyam 3, Shaitan 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Ranger, and Dhamaal 4. His film Bholaa, released this year, performed poorly at the box office. This film marked the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay's nephew, Aman Devgn. Made on a budget of 80 crores, the film collected only 10 crores at the box office. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.