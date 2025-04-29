Renowned choreographer Ranju Varghese reunited with actor Ajay Devgn in the much-awaited film Raid 2, which is set to release this week.

Known for his powerful signature style of choreography, Varghese choreographed the songs 'Kamle' and 'Tumhe Dillagi' in Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor.

Ranju, who not only shares a strong creative partnership with Ajay Devgn but also a close personal bond, said that 'Raid 2' felt like a reunion to him. The choreographer recounted some of his collaborations with the actor, including Tanhaji and Total Dhamaal, among others.

"This film felt like a reunion for me. I've worked with Ajay sir on many films, and we share a close relationship. From grand action dramas like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to fun-filled entertainers such as Total Dhamaal and Helicopter Eela, our collaborations have always resulted in unforgettable performances. Ajay sir is one of the most humble people I've worked with -- an amazing actor with a heart of gold," said Varghese as quoted in a press note shared by his team.

Raid 2 songs are one of the chartbuster songs in Bollywood now, after their release. The choreographer Varghese shared his experience working with Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2.

"I got a call from Panorama Studios for this project, and when I learned that the film featured two songs with completely different styles, I immediately said yes. We shot one of the choreography sequences in a single take with Vaani, and I must say, she is a perfectionist and incredibly easy to work with- especially since it was my first time working with her. Both Ajay sir and Vaani were extremely hardworking, and it was a wonderful experience choreographing for them", Ranju added.

'Kamle' is a romantic travel song that is set against the stunning landscapes of Rajasthan. It beautifully captures the passion and chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Vaani.

On the other hand, 'Tumhe Dillagi' is a soulful love ballad set during a festive celebration, highlighting the emotional depth of the story.