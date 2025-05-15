- Home
- Entertainment
- Raid 2: Ajay Devgn’s action thriller emerges as 2025’s 2nd highest grosser – See collection here
Raid 2: Ajay Devgn’s action thriller emerges as 2025’s 2nd highest grosser – See collection here
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is making waves at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide in 2025. It has surpassed Salman Khan's Sikandar.
| Published : May 15 2025, 08:33 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : instagram
1. The highest-grossing film of 2025 is Vicky Kaushal's Chhava, with worldwide earnings of ₹807.40 crore.
210
Image Credit : instagram
2. Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is the second highest-grossing film, collecting ₹179.80 crore and still running in theaters.
310
Image Credit : instagram
3. Salman Khan's Sikandar is the third highest-grossing film, with a business of ₹177 crore.
410
Image Credit : instagram
4. Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is the fourth highest-grossing film, earning ₹168.88 crore.
510
Image Credit : instagram
5. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is fifth, with earnings of ₹137.47 crore.
610
Image Credit : instagram
6. Sunny Deol's Jat is sixth on the list, earning ₹118.84 crore.
710
Image Credit : instagram
7. John Abraham's The Diplomat is seventh, collecting ₹52.48-53 crore.
810
Image Credit : instagram
8. Shahid Kapoor's Deva is the eighth highest-grossing film, with a business of ₹59 crore.
910
Image Credit : instagram
9. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is ninth, collecting ₹22 crore.
1010
Image Credit : instagram
10. Sonu Sood's Fateh is tenth, earning ₹18.50 crore.
Top Stories