Raid 2 Day 12 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns THIS; Check
Raid 2 earned ₹3.88 crore on its 12th day, bringing its total collection to ₹120.75 crore. Will it become one of Ajay Devgn's top-grossing films?
| Published : May 13 2025, 08:29 AM
1 Min read
Raid 2 performed well in its first 11 days, earning an estimated ₹120.75 crore in India. Here's the Day 12 box office collection and occupancy.
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 earned ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹12 crore on day 2, and ₹18 crore on day 3.
Raid 2, featuring Riteish Deshmukh as the lead villain, collected its highest earnings on Sunday, its fourth day, with ₹22 crore.
Raid 2 collected ₹7.5 crore on its fifth day, ₹7 crore on its sixth day, ₹4.75 crore on Day 7, and ₹5.25 crore on Day 8.
The action thriller earned ₹5 crore on its ninth day, ₹8.25 crore on its tenth day, and ₹11.75 crore on its eleventh day with 42.42% occupancy.
Raid 2 earned ₹3.88 crore (early estimates) on its second Monday, the 12th day. Morning shows had 6.93% occupancy, day shows 15.98%, and evening shows 16.81%.
Raid 2 is now Ajay Devgn's 8th highest-grossing film. Golmaal 3 is at number 9 with ₹106.64 crore, while Singham Returns is at number 7 with ₹140.6 crore.
