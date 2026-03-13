- Home
- Entertainment
- Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception: Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora and More Attend- See Photos
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception: Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora and More Attend- See Photos
Kritika Kamra has tied the knot with cricket host Gaurav Kapur. After the wedding, they threw a grand party, which saw stars from both Bollywood and the cricket world. Malaika Arora, with her stunning look, completely stole the show.
Malaika Arora's stunning entry
Malaika Arora made a huge splash at Kritika and Gaurav's wedding party. She looked absolutely glamorous in a silver shimmery gown, which she paired with a matching silver neckpiece.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur looked overjoyed at their wedding party. The couple happily posed for the photographers. For the occasion, Kritika wore a stylish white gown, while Gaurav looked dapper in a suit.
Amrita Arora with her husband
Amrita Arora attended the wedding party with her husband, Shakeel Ladak. The event also saw Vidya Balan, who showed up in a glamorous look.
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife
Sachin Tendulkar also came to Kritika and Gaurav's wedding party with his wife, Anjali. Virender Sehwag was another big name from the cricket world spotted at the function.
Farhan Akhtar with his wife
Farhan Akhtar arrived at the party with his wife, Shibani. Actress Anya Singh was also spotted at the star-studded event.
Yuvraj Singh and Angad Bedi with their wives
Yuvraj Singh was seen at the party with his wife, Hazel Keech. Angad Bedi also made an appearance with his wife, Neha Dhupia.
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal
Cricketer Zaheer Khan attended the party with his wife, Sagarika Ghatge. Also seen at the event were Richa Chadha and her husband, Ali Fazal.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.