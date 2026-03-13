Badshah is facing massive backlash over his song Tateeree. While the rapper apologised and removed the track, Santy Sharma has come forward to defend him amid the ongoing controversy.

Badshah has been facing intense online criticism after his latest song Tateeree sparked a major controversy across social media platforms. Although the rapper later issued an apology and removed the track from streaming platforms, the debate surrounding the song and its visuals continues to dominate online discussions.

Santy Sharma comes out in support

Amid the backlash, rapper-singer Santy Sharma publicly supported Badshah. Sharing a photo of the rapper on Instagram, Sharma explained that competitive references and diss lines are a common element in hip-hop culture.

According to him, songs are often recorded months before the music video is shot, and artists may not always have full control over how the visuals eventually turn out. Sharma also said that one of the biggest challenges faced by hip-hop artists in India is the lack of awareness about the genre among many listeners. He added that if any lyric appears problematic, it can be corrected or modified, but judging an artist without understanding the complete context of the art form is unfair.

Why ‘Tateeree’ sparked controversy

The controversy began soon after Tateeree, released on March 1, drew heavy criticism online. Several listeners claimed that some lyrics in the song were vulgar, double-meaning and disrespectful toward women.

The backlash intensified after the music video showed girls dancing in school uniforms. Critics argued that the visuals were inappropriate and insensitive toward women and minors. The issue also sparked outrage in parts of Haryana, where some viewers believed the video disrespected local cultural sensibilities.

Complaint filed, Badshah apologises

Following the uproar, a complaint was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula by Abhay Chaudhary. The complaint alleged that the song and its visuals used objectionable language and could negatively influence young audiences. Reports also suggested that authorities issued a lookout notice against the rapper.

In response, Badshah later posted an apology video on Instagram and confirmed that the track had been removed from all platforms. He expressed regret over the controversy and said he never intended to hurt sentiments, especially those of people from Haryana, proudly describing himself as a Haryanvi.