3 5 Image Credit : instagram

Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'

The team will spend Rs 300 crore on the film's production. A whopping Rs 250 crore is set aside for heavy-duty VFX, which international experts will handle. Allu Arjun himself has charged Rs 175 crore and will also get a share in the profits. Director Atlee is taking home Rs 100 crore for his work, while lead actress Deepika Padukone has charged between Rs 20-25 crore.