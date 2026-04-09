Raaka Budget Breakdown: Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone Fees, VFX and More Revealed
Allu Arjun’s upcoming film AA22xA6 is now titled ‘Raaka’, creating massive buzz among fans. While excitement is high, the long wait continues as details of its ₹800 crore budget emerge.
Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'
Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'
Details on how the makers will spend the Rs 800 crore budget for Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' are now out. Reports suggest they have divided the budget into different parts to make spending easier.
Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'
Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'
Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'
The film 'Raaka' will feature five heroines opposite Allu Arjun. The star cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor. Bhagyashree Bosare might also make an appearance in the movie.
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