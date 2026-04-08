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Raaka Buzz: Two Leading Actresses Expected to Star Alongside Allu Arjun in Upcoming Film
Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, formerly known as AA22xA6, is now titled ‘Raaka’. The title and first poster dropped on his birthday, April 8, creating a buzz. Fans are now eager to know the heroines.
Allu Arjun's new film Raaka poster creates a storm
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is the lead actress in Allu Arjun's film 'Raaka'. This is the first time Allu and Deepika will share screen space. Just so you know, Deepika is the only actress in Indian cinema to have delivered three films that crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark.
Rashmika Mandanna
Janhvi Kapoor
According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor could also be seen in Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'. After her film 'Devara', Janhvi has been consistently signing South films. She will also appear with Ram Charan in the movie 'Peddi'.
Also Read: Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Tollywood Superstar
Mrunal Thakur
About Allu Arjun's film Raaka
Allu Arjun's role in Film Raaka
If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun will play three different roles in 'Raaka'. One will be the main hero, another the villain, and the third character will be animated. The film is set for a 2027 release. Fans are already getting super excited for this one.
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