5 7 Image Credit : mrunalthakur instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur will also appear in Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'. As per the news, Mrunal is actively working in South films alongside her Bollywood projects. However, she has had more flops than hits so far. There are also reports that Bhagyashree Bosure might join the cast, as talks with the makers are ongoing.