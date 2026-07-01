Aftab Shivdasani's wife, Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, shared a heartwarming birthday message for the actor on Instagram. Calling him her 'Sun', she posted a video from their birthday getaway, celebrating the occasion with cake and warmth.

Aftab's Wife Pens a Loving Note

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has received the sweetest birthday wish from his wife, Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, who expressed much love and warmth for the star across social media.

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In an Instagram post, Nin Dusanj shared a video from what appeared to be the couple's birthday getaway. "To my Sun, Happy Birthday. Some souls don't just exist; they illuminate. Thank you for being the warmth in my days and the light that makes life feel more beautiful. May this next journey around the sun return to you all the love you so effortlessly give. We love you. #25thjune," she wrote on Instagram.

In the visuals, the couple could be seen spending time at a resort, where special preparations were made for the actor's birthday. They also indulged in cake cutting and more, making the most of their time together.

In response to the birthday greetings from his wife, Aftab commented, "Thank you my beloved."

On the Work Front

On the work front for the actor, Aftab Shivdasani was recently in Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome to the Jungle', featuring alongside a star-studded ensemble. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. It is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

About the 'Welcome' Franchise

The first 'Welcome' instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. (ANI)