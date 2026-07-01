Farah Khan shared her pride after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited her to its 2026 membership. The list of 529 global invitees also includes Indian names like Vishal Bhardwaj, A. Sreekar Prasad, and Deepa Bhatia.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan said she is "thrilled and proud" after learning that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited her to join its 2026 membership. The Academy has extended invitations to 529 artists and executives from around the world this year, with Farah among several renowned names selected to become members and participate in the Oscar voting process. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Thrilled & proud to be a part of this esteemed group.. #oscars #ampas #academyofmotionpictureartsandsciences @choreographersquild @premrakshith_choreographer."

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Other Indian Invitees to the Academy

Other Indians featured on the list include filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, acclaimed for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. He is joined by veteran editor A. Sreekar Prasad, along with Deepa Bhatia, a multiple National Award-winning editor with a career spanning over 45 years, known for her work on landmark films including RRR, Dil Chahta Hai, and Saathiya. Bhatia is widely recognized for her editorial contributions to films such as 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Rock On!!', 'My Name Is Khan', and 'Kai Po Che'.

More Indian Talent Recognized

The invitee list also includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. Lakhani is known for her costume design work across major film projects, while Shankar has built a reputation as a leading casting director. Kantayya has earned recognition for her contributions to documentary cinema.

Professionals with Indian Film Industry Links

Several professionals with strong links to the Indian film industry have also been invited. These include Avneet Kaur in the Animation branch, and Rajesh Ramachandran in Production and Technology, and Becky Graham and Jay Mehta in Visual Effects.

Significance of Academy Membership

By accepting the invitation, the professionals will become part of an elite global body of more than 11,000 Academy members, as per Variety. Membership grants full voting rights, allowing them to participate in selecting Oscar nominees and winners. (ANI)