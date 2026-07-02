The trailer for Robert Eggers' 'Werwulf' is out. The horror film, set in 13th-century England, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular creature. It reunites the actor and Lily-Rose Depp with the director after their work on 'Nosferatu'.

The trailer for creature horror film 'Werwulf', has been unveiled, taking audiences into the terrors of 13th-century England, when local folklore turned into a reality for villagers.

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Released by Focus Features, the trailer features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular creature, who undergoes an intense transformation that leaves the locals terrified. Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with director Robert Eggers for the film, after previously working together in 'Nosferatu'. Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson are also returning for the upcoming horror period piece.

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As per the official logline, "In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers."

Others in the film are Jack Morris, Jan Bijvoet, Ritchi Edwards and Bodhi Rae Breathnach, with Maiden Voyage's Chris and Eleanor Columbus executive producing.

Reunion After Critically Acclaimed 'Nosferatu'

Notably, Focus Features has partnered on all of Eggers' films, including the critically acclaimed 'Nosferatu', which was released on Christmas Day 2024. N the film, Depp portrayed a young woman who is tormented after vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgard) becomes obsessed with her.

Taylor-Johnson featured as Friedrich Harding, a sceptic who believes that vampires don't exist.

'Nosferatu' was nominated for five BAFTA awards, including Best Cinematography, Costume Design, Hair & Make-Up, Original Score and Production Design. It also picked up four Oscar nominations, including Best Cinematography. (ANI)