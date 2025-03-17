Pushpa 3 Update: Allu Arjun's highly awaited film may be delayed, producer confirms release THIS year

Read Full Gallery

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 Release: Shocking news for Allu Arjun fans. The producers of the movie have given a shocking update to the fans who are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 3. They have made it clear that the movie is not happening anytime soon. What is the matter?

Allu Arjun Pushpa 3 Release: Are you waiting for Pushpa 3? Are Allu Arjun fans thinking that it will come sooner or later? Then you are bound to be disappointed. Come out of the Pushpa mania a bit. Because the movie producers have made it clear that Pushpa 3 is not happening anytime soon.

Icon Star Allu Arjun as hero and Rashmika Mandanna as heroine... Pushpa 2 is a pan-Indian movie directed by Tollywood genius Sukumar. Pushpa 2 was filmed beyond the response received by Pushpa's first part. And accordingly, Pushpa 2 became a blockbuster hit. Hit means not so much hit, it got a response that blasted the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 broke Bahubali's records and stood in first place. It became the all-time biggest grosser near Indian cinema. Pushpa 2 achieved this record in India without being released in China.

However, the movie team unexpectedly announced at the end of the movie that there will be another sequel to this movie. They also announced the title of this movie as Pushpa 3 The Rampage. With that, fans thought that the shooting of Pushpa 3 would start immediately... and the shooting would be done quickly... and it would be released next year... or the year after that. But they were disappointed. Allu Arjun will get into Pushpa 3 mood only after doing two other movies.

Recently, producer Ravi Shankar held a press meet and gave clarity on this movie. The things he said are currently going viral. The producer announced that Pushpa 3 will be released in 2028. That too, not exactly, but we will try. It can be said that this movie will start only after another three years and will come to 2028. Fans may have doubts about what Allu Arjun will do in the meantime. Ravi Shankar has also given clarity on this matter.

Allu Arjun is currently going to do a movie with Atlee, he said. After this movie is completed or while doing this movie, he will join Trivikram's project. It is likely to take more than two years for these two movies to be completed. The producer said that Pushpa 3 will be started after that. Not only that, he said that they will try hard to release Pushpa 3 by 2028. With that, the fans in Pushpa mania are getting disappointed.

However, Bunny was very disturbed by the controversy caused by Pushpa 2. He was very upset with going to jail and making his name controversial. With that, Allu Arjun is thinking that it is better to give a gap to Pushpa 3. That is why he immediately changed his look. Came out of Pushpa wave. But everyone thought that Trivikram would start the movie. But according to what Ravi Shankar said, it seems that Bunny is going to start Atlee's movie first. And everyone knows the news that is coming in a row regarding Atlee's movie. News went viral that Sivakarthikeyan is also acting in this movie.

