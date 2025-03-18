Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt's floral print saree collection is also amazing. In summer, this saree will not only give you a cool feel but will also look trendy. Pair it with a sleek hairstyle.
Alia Bhatt's white organza saree is light and gives a feeling of comfort in the summer season. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse and minimal jewelry for a classic and subtle look.
If you want to wear something light and breathable in summer, nothing is better than a chiffon saree. Alia Bhatt has carried it many times and it looks very beautiful.
Alia looks stunning in a white satin saree with a black border. In summer, you can also wear this type of saree in and get a classic look with a blouse of the same pattern.
This beautiful saree is also included in Alia Bhatt's saree collection. You can carry a small flower print saree with half sleeves or a sleeveless blouse.
If you have to attend a wedding or any function in summer, you can try a saree like Alia Bhatt. She is looking classic in a tissue saree adorned with golden zari work.
If you do not like pure white color saree, then you can try yellow and pink mixed chiffon saree like Alia Bhatt, which is very light.
Alia Bhatt is looking very beautiful in a pink pallu saree. Half of the saree is white while the pallu is pink in color which looks very lovely.
