Lifestyle

Hide Aging & Weight! 8 Co-ord Sets from Geeta Maa's Collection

Multi-Color Art Work Co-ord Set

If you want to look beautiful even in your 50s, you can choose a multi-color art work co-ord set like Geeta Kapoor. You can buy such co-ord sets for ₹1500 to ₹2,000.

Leheriya Pattern Co-ord Set

You can also try simple design co-ord sets. This type of set has a falling pattern design on the sleeves. When you try it for an office look, the look will stand out.

Printed Uneven Dhoti Co-ord Set

If you want a combo of plain and printed design, choose this printed uneven dhoti co-ord set. This will make your entire set look good. You can try this type of set anytime.

Long Kaftan Kurti-Pant Set

You can wear this type of long kaftan kurti-pant set with plain trousers. Such sets will look amazing on everyone and will look good on every age. 

Loose Pattern Kaftan Palazzo Set

If you want to create a stylish look, you can choose this double shade satin loose pattern kaftan palazzo set. V-neck design co-ord sets will always make your figure look stunning.

Animal Print Trendy Co-ord Set

This type of animal print trendy co-ord set looks good after wearing. Also, the look appears different in it. Make the look stunning by adding accessories like Geeta Kapoor.

Matching Printed Co-ordo Set

With a good hairstyle and makeup, you can wear such a fancy matching printed co-ordo set. This will make you look  beautiful and the loose pattern will also hide your obesity.

