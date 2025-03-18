Lifestyle
If you want to look beautiful even in your 50s, you can choose a multi-color art work co-ord set like Geeta Kapoor. You can buy such co-ord sets for ₹1500 to ₹2,000.
You can also try simple design co-ord sets. This type of set has a falling pattern design on the sleeves. When you try it for an office look, the look will stand out.
If you want a combo of plain and printed design, choose this printed uneven dhoti co-ord set. This will make your entire set look good. You can try this type of set anytime.
You can wear this type of long kaftan kurti-pant set with plain trousers. Such sets will look amazing on everyone and will look good on every age.
If you want to create a stylish look, you can choose this double shade satin loose pattern kaftan palazzo set. V-neck design co-ord sets will always make your figure look stunning.
This type of animal print trendy co-ord set looks good after wearing. Also, the look appears different in it. Make the look stunning by adding accessories like Geeta Kapoor.
With a good hairstyle and makeup, you can wear such a fancy matching printed co-ordo set. This will make you look beautiful and the loose pattern will also hide your obesity.
Tejasswi Prakash: 6 Lipstick Shades That Will Steal the Show
Affordable Saree Blouse Designs Inspired by Hansika Motwani
Beat the Heat: Alia Bhatt's White Sarees for Summer Comfort
Lovely 'Shree' Names for Your Daughter: Meanings Will Delight You!