Lifestyle
Hansika Motwani's wardrobe is full of stunning and sassy blouse designs. You can also get padded blouses like hers tailored at a low cost. You won't even need a bra with them.
For a unique look, wear an embroidered golden blouse like Hansika Motwani with a deep sweetheart neckline. You can easily get such padded blouses tailored for around 1000.
Hansika Motwani's floral embroidered padded blouse design looks very lovely. If you are looking for a blouse for a traditional look, you can make this an option.
You can team up a Gota Patti padded blouse design like Hansika Motwani's with a red sheer saree. You can also choose such patterns online in the range of 1000.
This pearl weaving padded neon blouse like Hansika Motwani's will look amazing with golden sequin to mirror work sarees. This look will give you a stunning look with saree-lehenga.
You can get a simple square neck padded brocade blouse design made with brocade fabric. If there is embroidery work, then you will look no less than a royal beauty.
This deep back neck blouse of Hansika Motwani is also the best. You can glam up your look by getting such a stylish glamorous net embroidered padded blouse made.
Beat the Heat: Alia Bhatt's White Sarees for Summer Comfort
Lovely 'Shree' Names for Your Daughter: Meanings Will Delight You!
Serve Sweet Basundi to Guests During Iftar, Not Seviyan or Shahi Tukda
Stylish Blouse Designs for Tall Women Inspired by Neha Dhupia