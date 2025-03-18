Lifestyle
Tejasswi Prakash has used highlighter with orange lipstick. You can also make your lips beautiful by applying matching lipstick.
For party wear, use matte cherry red lipstick like Tejasswi Prakash instead of nude.
Tejasswi Prakash has used pink eyeshadow with nude pink lipstick. You must keep such lipstick in your makeup kit.
You can use different shades of nude brown lipstick with a white dress. This will make your lips shine overall makeup.
In red lipstick, you will find true red, cherry red, deep red, fire red and berry red lipstick. Use a true red lipstick shade like Tejasswi Prakash.
If you like the no makeup look, then recreate Tejasswi Prakash's baby pink lipstick shade look.
