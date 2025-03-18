Lifestyle

Eyes will be on your lips, choose 6 Lipstick shades from Tejasswi

Matte Orange Lipstick

Tejasswi Prakash has used highlighter with orange lipstick. You can also make your lips beautiful by applying matching lipstick.

Matte Cherry Red Lipstick

For party wear, use matte cherry red lipstick like Tejasswi Prakash instead of nude.

Nude Pink Lipstick

Tejasswi Prakash has used pink eyeshadow with nude pink lipstick. You must keep such lipstick in your makeup kit.

Choose Nude Brown Lipstick

You can use different shades of nude brown lipstick with a white dress. This will make your lips shine overall makeup.

True Red Lipstick Shade

In red lipstick, you will find true red, cherry red, deep red, fire red and berry red lipstick. Use a true red lipstick shade like Tejasswi Prakash.

Baby Pink Lipstick Shade

If you like the no makeup look, then recreate Tejasswi Prakash's baby pink lipstick shade look.

