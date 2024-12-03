Pushpa 2 Ticket Price Hike: Telangana High Court to Hear Petition Against Increased Rates

A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the increased ticket prices for Pushpa 2. The petitioner requests the court's intervention to reduce prices, making the film accessible to the common person. Both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments had approved the price hike.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Pushpa 2 ticket price hike approved

Both Telugu state governments approved the ticket price hike for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. The film is set for release in over 12,000 theaters in six languages, including IMAX format.

article_image2

Pushpa 2 ticket prices in Telangana

Telangana government permitted increased ticket prices for 'Pushpa 2', including a special midnight show. The increased prices have raised concerns about affordability.

article_image3

Pushpa 2 The Rule

Andhra Pradesh also permitted increased ticket prices for 'Pushpa 2', including special shows. Specific price increases were implemented for different dates.

article_image4

Pushpa 2 ticket price petition

A petition in Telangana High Court challenges the steep ticket price hike for 'Pushpa 2', seeking affordable entertainment for the common person.

article_image5

Pushpa 2 The Rule ticket prices

Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO permitting increased ticket prices for 'Pushpa 2', including special benefit shows with a higher price tag.

