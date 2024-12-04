Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Is Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film a blockbuster?

Pushpa 2 movie review: The highly anticipated Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, has received its first review. The buzz suggests a mind-blowing experience for Allu Arjun's fans. Let's delve into the opinions of insider sources who have watched the film.

First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

PUSHPA 2 FIRST REVIEW

Pushpa 2 is just hours away from hitting theaters. Premier shows are scheduled to begin on the night of December 4th, with screenings in AP/Telangana preceding those in the US. This film is the sequel to the 2021 release, Pushpa. The team has dedicated three years to bringing Part 2 to the audience.

PUSHPA 2 FIRST REVIEW

Pushpa 2 is the highest-budget film in Allu Arjun's career. Confident in its success, the producers have arranged premiere shows and screenings for film personalities. Allu Aravind shared his experience of watching the first copy, stating that it evoked the same feeling he had after watching Magadheera. The initial reviews from industry insiders are now emerging.

PUSHPA 2 FIRST REVIEW

Pushpa Part 1 concludes with the wedding scene of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and the story picks up from there. Pushpa Raj, after marrying Srivalli, rises through the ranks to become the kingpin of the red sandalwood smuggling mafia. His influence expands internationally. Meanwhile, Shekhawat burns with vengeance, frustrated by his inability to control Pushpa Raj. The film explores how Pushpa Raj's criminal empire is eventually controlled and whether his life ends as a smuggler, along with any positive shades to his character.

PUSHPA 2 FIRST REVIEW

Allu Arjun's performance as Pushpa Raj is reportedly unmatched. His entry shot is said to be a highlight, promising a celebratory moment for fans. The film is packed with twists and high-voltage action sequences every ten minutes. A particular action scene set against the backdrop of a festival is expected to electrify theaters. Allu Arjun's look and mannerisms are touted as a feast for the mass audience.

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's dance moves in two songs reportedly leave no doubt about his dancing prowess. He is said to have excelled in the 'Kissick' and 'Feelings' songs. Rashmika Mandanna's role is also crucial, with reports suggesting her career-best performance. Srileela adds glamour in the 'Kissick' song, and her dance with Allu Arjun is described as electrifying.

Anasuya's role and look are expected to draw whistles, with the character potentially becoming a memorable one for her. She reportedly has more screen time in Part 2. The scenes between Allu Arjun and Jagapathi Babu in the second half are said to be gripping. Devi Sri Prasad's music is considered the lifeblood of the film, with a powerful background score. Overall, Pushpa 2 is predicted to be a blockbuster hit.

