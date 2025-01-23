Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun's HIT film online?

Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is still running well in cinemas. Now, sources suggest that the film will be released on Netflix before the end of January.

On January 17, the crew published a reloaded version of Pushpa 2 that included 20 minutes of extra video.

According to the creators' release, Pushpa 2 may be available on Netflix beginning January 30 or January 31. However, neither the manufacturers nor Netflix have made a statement about the OTT release date.

Fans are also interested in whether Netflix will broadcast the expanded version of Pushpa 2. Following the publication of the reloaded version, many people noted that the added film answers many of the unresolved issues presented by the original.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, declared on December 20 that the film will not be available on any streaming site before 56 days after its premiere. Their statement stated, "There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide (sic)."

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, saw Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushparaj. The film depicts his reign as a red sandalwood syndicate leader not just in India, but also in foreign waterways. His confrontations with Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, as well as the reappearance of Daali Dhananjaya's Jaali Reddy, make Pushpa 2 a great sequel.

Pushpa 2 ended on a cliffhanger, setting up Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, filmmaker Sukumar is currently working on the script for the third instalment. Pushpa 2: The Rule's ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and numerous others.

