Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 1,800 crore globally in 29 days

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 29: Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' collected over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide within a month.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, grossed more over Rs 1,800 crore internationally within a month of its release. The film increased on January 1, but then a significant dip on January 2.

article_image2

According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, the sequel grossed over Rs 5 crore nett at the domestic box office on Thursday. With the picture performing well in the North belt, it is likely to pick up pace again over the weekend.

article_image3

On Day 29, Pushpa 2: The rule earned almost Rs 5.1 crore nett in India. This is an almost 61% decline in collections compared to Day 28 data. Despite the significant decrease, Pushpa 2 appears to be gaining up momentum again over the fifth weekend.

article_image4

Pushpa 2's Week 4 collection is Rs 69.75 crore, with a huge Rs 53.75 crore nett contribution from the Hindi version. The Telugu and Tamil versions made Rs 13.59 crore and Rs 2.15 crore nett at the domestic box office. In 29 days, the film grossed Rs 1,189.85 crore nett in India. 

article_image5

Check out the day-wise breakup of Pushpa 2 in India (nett):
Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore
Week 2: Rs 264.8 crore
Week 3: Rs 129.5 crore
Day 23: Rs 8.75 crore
Day 24: Rs 12.5 crore
Day 25: Rs 15.65 crore
Day 26: Rs 6.8 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.7 crore
Day 28: Rs 13.25 crore
Day 29: Rs 5.1 crore
Total: Rs 1189 crore

article_image6

allu arjun movie Pushpa 2 The Rule peelings song

The creators of Pushpa 2 stated that the film grossed Rs 1,799 crore globally by the conclusion of its four-week run in cinemas.

article_image7

Sukumar directed the film, which centres around Pushparaj's life and reign over the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he battles more opponents and becomes victorious.

article_image8

Aside from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check ATG

'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL RBA

Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL

Kartik Aaryan congratulates the real 'Champion' Murlikant Petkar for receiving the Arjuna Award; Read ATG

Kartik Aaryan congratulates the real 'Champion' Murlikant Petkar for receiving the Arjuna Award; Read

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a star-studded New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a star-studded New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar [WATCH]

Stree 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy to release on THIS date; Check ATG

Stree 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy to release on THIS date; Check

Recent Stories

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies ATG

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies

Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check ATG

'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect gcw

Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon