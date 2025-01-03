Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 1,800 crore globally in 29 days

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 29: Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' collected over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide within a month.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, grossed more over Rs 1,800 crore internationally within a month of its release. The film increased on January 1, but then a significant dip on January 2.

According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, the sequel grossed over Rs 5 crore nett at the domestic box office on Thursday. With the picture performing well in the North belt, it is likely to pick up pace again over the weekend.

On Day 29, Pushpa 2: The rule earned almost Rs 5.1 crore nett in India. This is an almost 61% decline in collections compared to Day 28 data. Despite the significant decrease, Pushpa 2 appears to be gaining up momentum again over the fifth weekend.

Pushpa 2's Week 4 collection is Rs 69.75 crore, with a huge Rs 53.75 crore nett contribution from the Hindi version. The Telugu and Tamil versions made Rs 13.59 crore and Rs 2.15 crore nett at the domestic box office. In 29 days, the film grossed Rs 1,189.85 crore nett in India.

Check out the day-wise breakup of Pushpa 2 in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore

Week 2: Rs 264.8 crore

Week 3: Rs 129.5 crore

Day 23: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.5 crore

Day 25: Rs 15.65 crore

Day 26: Rs 6.8 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.7 crore

Day 28: Rs 13.25 crore

Day 29: Rs 5.1 crore

Total: Rs 1189 crore

allu arjun movie Pushpa 2 The Rule peelings song

The creators of Pushpa 2 stated that the film grossed Rs 1,799 crore globally by the conclusion of its four-week run in cinemas.

Sukumar directed the film, which centres around Pushparaj's life and reign over the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he battles more opponents and becomes victorious.

Aside from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

