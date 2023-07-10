Puja Banerjee HOT pics: Actress slays, flaunts curves on Instagram, fans go GAGA

Pooja Bose, also known as Puja Banerjee, has had a significant television career. She gained notoriety for her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev by Mohit Raina.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She has appeared in the television programmes Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Anupamma: Namaste America. She has a thriving career and has also made headlines for her daring fashion choices. Let's have a look at some of her sexiest photos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Puja Banerjee looks sizzling hot in this red shiny piece as she wears deep eye makeup and flaunts her assets.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Banerjee can even slay in a gymwear. Yes, the actress looked super sexy in this pink upper and the gym pants. R

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress wears a black hat and this ribboned sexy dress as she flaunts her sexy back and her assets.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Puja Banerjee flaunted her sexy back in this beautiful sequin gown as she looks away from the mirror and poses for the camera.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress dons this sexy pink bodycon dress as she smiles seductively for the camera while finishing the look with peachy makeup.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress smiles for the camera as she takes a close up snap of herself, and flaunts her sexy skintone.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress shows off her assets and cleavage as she smiles with a glint in her eyes in this long pink dress.