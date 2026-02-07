Priyanka wrote for Nick in her post, “I’m running out of words to describe how I feel, but I’ll try… You are what dreams are made of. Find someone who not only loves and respects you but treasures you and isn't afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that fate brought me to you. You are the best decision of my life. I’m amazed by your countless talents. You are the most genuine and honest person I know… and the most beautiful part is that you are just you, without any pretense. You are the reason for my smile every day. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days, but everything still feels like yesterday.”