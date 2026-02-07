- Home
- Entertainment
- Priyanka Chopra’s Romantic Post for Nick Jonas’ New Album Goes Viral, Fans Swoon Over Couple Goals
Priyanka Chopra’s Romantic Post for Nick Jonas’ New Album Goes Viral, Fans Swoon Over Couple Goals
Priyanka Chopra melted hearts as she promoted husband Nick Jonas’s new album Sunday Best by sharing romantic pictures, her heartfelt note and Nick’s sweet reply instantly going viral, leaving fans swooning over couple goals.
Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Post Wins Hearts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often win fans' hearts with their chemistry on social media. Recently, Priyanka shared 20 romantic pictures with Nick on Instagram from the early days of their relationship. Along with these photos, Priyanka wrote a long and emotional message that created a buzz on the internet.
Priyanka Chopra's Heart-Touching Message
Priyanka wrote for Nick in her post, “I’m running out of words to describe how I feel, but I’ll try… You are what dreams are made of. Find someone who not only loves and respects you but treasures you and isn't afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that fate brought me to you. You are the best decision of my life. I’m amazed by your countless talents. You are the most genuine and honest person I know… and the most beautiful part is that you are just you, without any pretense. You are the reason for my smile every day. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days, but everything still feels like yesterday.”
Priyanka Chopra Praises Nick's Album Sunday Best
Priyanka also showered praise on Nick's new music album, Sunday Best. She wrote, "I am so incredibly proud of this album. You've poured your soul into every note and every lyric. It's not easy for everyone to share their feelings so deeply with the world. I love you immensely. Do yourself a favor. Sit with your loved one and listen to this album from the beginning. This is what true love is. #SundayBest is out now."
Nick Jonas Gives a Loving Reply
Nick Jonas also gave a very sweet reply to Priyanka's post. He commented, "You are my everything." His short but heart-touching response was loved by fans, and the couple once again became a topic of discussion on social media.
Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several big projects lined up. She will soon be seen in films like The Bluff, Judgment Day, and Varanasi. According to reports, she might also be a part of Don 3 and Krrish 4, although this has not been officially confirmed. Additionally, Priyanka will also appear in season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.