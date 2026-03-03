- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Sangeet Pictures: Couple Shares Dreamy Instagram Post Of Fairytale Celebration
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Sangeet Pictures: Couple Shares Dreamy Instagram Post Of Fairytale Celebration
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who just married, came to Instagram on Tuesday to post photos from their sangeet ceremony, and fans are going crazy.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married on February 26, 2026, following a few pre-wedding events. The pair turned to Instagram on Tuesday to post photos from their sangeet ceremony, and fans are overjoyed with how stunning the newlyweds look.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Rashmika captioned the post as, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! (sic)."
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
She further revealed that they wore outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock. Rashmika wrote, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!💃🏻💃🏻 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends! (sic)”
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Rashmika donned an ivory lehenga with extensive embroidery throughout her sangeet, while Vijay wore a royal blue sherwani with gold embroidery on his coat. He also donned a blue cloak when he entered the mandap.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
On Monday, the pair celebrated their gruhapravesam (house-entry ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja in their new home in Vijay's ancestral hamlet of Thummanpeta, Telangana.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
A popular video shows villagers embracing the newlyweds. Rashmika's sister, Shiman Mandanna, and Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple while they awaited the procedures to begin.
Many locals attended the event to welcome them to their new house, which included traditional dance and music.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
The pair held a Telugu wedding in the morning to respect Vijay's cultural background, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening to celebrate Rashmika's cultural history.
Initially tight-lipped about wedding speculations, the pair began aggressively sharing exclusive peeks of their pre-wedding celebrations with fans on February 23.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Highlights included an amazing Japanese supper for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket competition known as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
The sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday evening in the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
The wedding was attended by Tharun Bhascker, director and actor of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Rahul Ravindran, director and actor of The Girlfriend, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
An excerpt from Vijay's emotional message reads: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me."
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Meanwhile, Rashmika expressed her love in these words: "Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!!
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
"But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, and life—everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you—witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all!"
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's three-day wedding celebration kicked out on February 25 with a sangeet, followed by haldi and mehndi ceremonies.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
The three-day event concluded with the wedding on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet Night
The newlyweds will hold a star-studded celebration in Hyderabad on March 4. It is an invitation-only gathering that may attract actors, politicians, and other high-profile figures.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.