Rashmika Mandanna to Priyanka Chopra: Top 5 Highest-Paid Actresses in 2026
Top 5 Heroines: In the past, actresses were paid less, but now star heroines are earning more than heroes. Let's take a look at the top 5 beauties who are receiving the highest pay.
Top 5 highest-paid heroines
Heroes used to dominate in pay, but now star actresses are earning huge amounts too. Looking at India's highest-paid actresses, it's surprising that Rashmika Mandanna isn't on the list.
Priyanka Chopra Rs. 30 Crores
Global beauty Priyanka Chopra tops the list of India's highest-paid actresses. For her powerful role in the Telugu film 'Varanasi,' she is reportedly being paid up to Rs. 30 crores.
Deepika Padukone Rs. 25 Crores
Next is Deepika Padukone, one of India's biggest stars. She is now working on 'AA22' with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee, and is reportedly demanding a hefty Rs. 25 crores for it.
Alia Bhatt Rs. 25 Crores
Another actress earning on par with Deepika is Alia Bhatt. After shining as Sita in 'RRR', she hasn't done any more Telugu films but is busy in Bollywood. Alia is also said to be charging around Rs. 20-25 crores per movie.
Nayanthara Rs. 15-18 Crores
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is also on the list. For the gangster film 'Toxic' with Yash, she is reportedly charging a massive Rs. 15-18 crores, a big jump from her previous fees.
Kiara Advani Rs. 15 Crores
Kiara Advani is also in the top 5. She is now acting in 'Toxic' and is reportedly taking home a cool Rs. 15 crores for her role in this large-scale production.
Rashmika Mandanna not in the top 5 list
Sai Pallavi is reportedly getting Rs. 15 crores for 'Ramayana'. However, 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna isn't on the list, charging between Rs. 5-8 crores per film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.