Priyanka Chopra Sparks Buzz Around Don 3 And Krrish 4 With Latest Comments
Priyanka Chopra has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at possible returns to her iconic franchises Don and Krrish. The actor is set to re-enter Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Return To Indian Cinema
Priyanka Chopra has officially resumed work in Indian films after focusing on international projects for several years. Her upcoming collaboration with director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu in Varanasi marks her grand comeback. The actor expressed happiness about returning to Indian sets, calling the project the perfect opportunity to reconnect with her roots. She also shared her excitement about performing dance sequences again, something she missed while working in Hollywood productions. The film is expected to release in theatres next year and has already generated strong anticipation.
Actor Reflects On Hollywood And Bollywood Work Culture Differences
During her interaction, Priyanka spoke about the contrasting filmmaking styles in India and Hollywood. She explained that both industries function differently, requiring actors to adjust their approach based on the director’s vision and production environment. According to her, acting is shaped by each filmmaker’s unique storytelling method, and she prefers to adapt rather than carry habits from one industry to another. Her experience working globally has helped her develop flexibility, allowing her to blend seamlessly into diverse cinematic cultures.
Priyanka Teases Don 3 And Krrish 4 Speculation
When asked about her return to two of her most popular franchises, Don and Krrish, Priyanka gave a carefully worded response that fuelled speculation. While she did not confirm involvement, she hinted that interesting developments could be underway. Her co-star Mahesh Babu also playfully suggested that her reaction indicated something was happening. The possibility of Priyanka reprising her roles alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan has generated major excitement among fans, though official announcements are still awaited. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next appear in the Hollywood project The Bluff, which is scheduled for OTT release on February 25, 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.