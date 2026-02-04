When asked about her return to two of her most popular franchises, Don and Krrish, Priyanka gave a carefully worded response that fuelled speculation. While she did not confirm involvement, she hinted that interesting developments could be underway. Her co-star Mahesh Babu also playfully suggested that her reaction indicated something was happening. The possibility of Priyanka reprising her roles alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan has generated major excitement among fans, though official announcements are still awaited. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next appear in the Hollywood project The Bluff, which is scheduled for OTT release on February 25, 2026.