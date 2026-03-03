Actor Eric Dane, 53, known for 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', died of respiratory failure due to ALS. He passed on Feb 19, a year after his diagnosis, and is survived by his wife Rebecca Gayheart and two daughters.

Eric Dane, best known for his roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', died of respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) listed as an underlying cause. According to his death certificate obtained by People magazine, the 53-year-old actor passed away on Thursday (February 19), nearly a year after publicly revealing his ALS diagnosis. Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Family Statement and Advocacy

In a statement shared with People magazine on February 19, Dane's family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters." The statement also noted that throughout his illness, Dane became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research, and requested privacy for the family.

Understanding ALS

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells and leads to muscle paralysis. There is currently no cure, though certain medications and therapies may help slow its progression.

Life and Work After Diagnosis

Dane announced his diagnosis in April 2025, telling People magazine, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." He added that he intended to continue working and would return to the set of 'Euphoria', where he portrayed Cal Jacobs. He resumed filming season three just four days after going public with his diagnosis.

His first televised performance following the announcement was in 'Brilliant Minds', where he played a firefighter and 9/11 hero grappling with an ALS diagnosis. Dane later described the role as "cathartic," admitting that separating his own reality from the character's experience was challenging.

In January, Dane was scheduled to be honoured as Advocate of the Year at the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala, but cancelled his appearance hours before due to the physical realities of the disease. The organisation paid tribute to his courage and advocacy.