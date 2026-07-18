On her 44th birthday, Priyanka Chopra's character 'Mandakini' from SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' was revealed. Co-star Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli shared contrasting posters, showcasing her fierce and adventurous personas in the upcoming film.

Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday was marked with a major announcement from the makers of 'Varanasi', as her new look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film was unveiled. Alongside the character reveal, co-star Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt birthday message for the actor on social media.

Mahesh Babu, who stars as Rudhra in Varanasi, posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra's character, Mandakini, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only 'Mandakini'. Have the most amazing year ahead PC... Sending you lots of love and wishing you happiness always!!!"

Mandakini's Fiery and Adventurous Looks

Director SS Rajamouli also celebrated the occasion by sharing two new stills of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini on Instagram. Accompanying the images, he wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't." View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

The newly released posters introduce Chopra's character through two contrasting looks. One image presents Mandakini in a bold black corset-style outfit with a fierce expression against a dramatic, fire-lit backdrop, highlighting a warrior-like persona. Another still captures a lighter side of the character, with Chopra dressed in a white crop top and cargo pants, reflecting an adventurous spirit.

The makers also shared the first-look reveal with the caption, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

About 'Varanasi'

'Varanasi' marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema and is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Rudhra and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and is directed by SS Rajamouli. Production on 'Varanasi' has entered its final phase. Earlier in June, Rajamouli shared an update on the film's progress following his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival, where the first glimpse of the project was unveiled. 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.