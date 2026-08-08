Original Awarapan director Mohit Suri pens a nostalgic note for the Awarapan 2 team. He praises director Nitin Kakkar, Emraan Hashmi, and Disha Patani, expressing his excitement for the sequel, which is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Friday gave a heartfelt shout-out to the team of Awarapan 2. Having directed the original Awarapan, Suri admitted that passing the baton has left him feeling nostalgic. As the sequel gears up for release, he extended his best wishes to Nitin Kakkar and the entire team, "This one feels special. Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven't met in years but still deeply miss. 19 years later, and this movie still matters so much to me. Thank you, @nitinrkakkar , for bringing back something that is so close to my heart and for doing it with so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart. To everyone who has worked on this film -- most of you I know, have worked with before, and will continue to work with -- you've done such a brilliant job. Watching this trailer brought back so many memories," he wrote.

"@billysiddiqi , I'm sure you've added so much more to this world, things that perhaps we couldn't do back then.@dishapatani , I am so proud of you buddy !! Like always And last but definitely not the least -- my brothers. @therealemraan Emi, my hero -- and always, always will be. I'm sure you have given this one your all, like you did to me 18 years back And my little brother @visheshb7 -- I've passed on the baton to you, and now I can't wait for the world to see what magic you have created. Good luck, my brother. Loved the trailer. All the very best to all of you. Everyone, go watch Awarapan 2 in cinemas on 14th August. Toh phir aao... mujhko satao... mujhko rulao," he added.

Awarapan 2: Cast and Release Details

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa.